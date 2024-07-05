.

Slipknot Reveal Lineup For Knotfest Brasil

07-05-2024 2:30 PM EDT

Slipknot have announced the lineup details for this year's Knotfest Brasil festival, which will be taking place on October 19th and 20th at the Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The masked metal band will be headlining both nights of the festival as part of their continued celebration of the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album.

They will be joined on the first night of the event by Mudvayne, Amon Amarth,
Meshuggah, Dragonforce, Orbit Culture, Ratos De Porao, Krisiun, Project46, Eminence, and Kryour.

The second night will include Bad Omens, Till Lindemann, Babymetal, P.O.D., Poppy, Black Pantera, Ego Kill Talent, Korzus, Papangu, and The Monic + Eskrotacs.

