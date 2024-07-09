AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Hits Major Milestone

AC/DC's landmark album has been certified 26 time platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America (R.I.A.A.), which equals sales of a staggering 26 million copies in the United States.

Released in 1980, the album was produced by Mutt Lange, who would later find major success with Def Leppard's "Pyromania" and "Hysteria" albums. "Back In Black" also introduced AC/DC fans with frontman Brian Johnson following the tragic death of Bon Scott.

"Back In Black" features some of the legendary band's most enduring songs including the title track, "You Shook Me All Night Long", "Hells Bells" and "Rock and Roll Ain't Noise Pollution", and was recorded at the Compass Point studio in Nassau.

A storm at the island studios inspired Johnson to pen the lyrics "rolling thunder, pourin' rain, I'm coming on like a hurricane", for the track the "Hells Bells."

Related Stories

AC/DC Top Billboard Chart With Classic Track

AC/DC Back On U.S. Charts With Two Classic Songs

Late AC/DC Legend Bon Scott Birthday Bash Announced

AC/DC Rocks Highway To Hell Classic In Pro-Shot Video From Spain

More AC DC News