.

Seether Announce New Album With 'Judas Mind'

07-11-2024 3:52 PM EDT

(Press Here) Seether are set to unleash their ninth studio album, The Surface Seems So Far, this fall, continuing their legacy as champions of raw emotion in a landscape dominated by fleeting trends and manufactured sounds.

The first single off the unapologetically aggressive 11-track collection, due out September 20th via Fantasy Records, is the blistering album opener "Judas Mind" and the band has shared a lyric video for the track.

"'Judas Mind' is a song about reaching an understanding that there are bad actors in our lives that are trying to force an outcome for us that we don't see as our destiny," shares frontman and songwriter Shaun Morgan. "It's about rising up against people who have a vision for you that you don't share."

