Jagwar Twin Teams With lovelytheband For 'tomorrow [ANGLE OF ETERNITY]'

(Trendsetter) Following his viral, Top 40 smash "Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)" and his European arena tour with Thirty Seconds To Mars, alt-pop sensation Jagwar Twin has teamed up with longtime friends lovelytheband for the release of his new single and video "tomorrow [ANGLE OF ETERNITY]" via Big Loud Rock.

Reminding us to come together as sharing experiences with the people we walk through life with also helps us to understand ourselves, "tomorrow [ANGLE OF ETERNITY]" is a soaring arena-ready anthem about living in the moment which explodes with driving guitars and a propulsive drum pattern.

The AI-generated music video that blurs the lines between the real world and the digital world to capture an early, surreal moment in AI's infancy. "I've been friends with Mitchy for many years," shares Jagwar Twin on working with lovelytheband. "We grew up around the same music scene and Mitchy played me the original demo of 'Broken' and the first lovelytheband songs in my garage. Mitchy has always been an incredible songwriter and the whole band is so talented. It was such a pleasure to be able to do something together."

Created in partnership with next-gen entertainment studio Secret Level and directed by Dave Clark, the cutting-edge "tomorrow [ANGLE OF ETERNITY]" music video taps into the endless imagination of human artistry using software from Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, Krea, Runway, and Comfyui - as well as Luma's DreamMachine which came out in the middle of development and added another level of dreaminess the music video's mixed reality approach. Full credits below.

"Using AI to make art is fascinating to me," he continues - speaking on the visuals. "The imagination will be the only limit to what we can create. The tools are still so new, and there's a long way to go, but we will be able to imagine worlds and have them exist in an instant. I like the fact that it makes things that look a little off right now. In 10 years, we're going to go back and model the strange Neo AI art stage we're at now."

"Dave Clark seamlessly melded Jagwar Twin's live action footage with AI and VFX, while preserving and enhancing the artist's vision and style," adds Secret Level. "Our collaboration with Jagwar Twin marks an exciting step, pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling in music videos. By using cutting-edge AI tools, we've fused it with human artistry to open up new realms of possibility for directors and artists alike. I believe we're just scratching the surface of how AI can revolutionize music video production and artistic expression."

Following the successful European run, Jagwar Twin is gearing up to bring his acclaimed live show to select cities in North America as official support for Thirty Seconds To Mars on their Seasons World Tour.

Related Stories

Singled Out: Jagwar Twin's Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)

Jagwar Twin Goes Cinematic For 'Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)' Video

Jagwar Twin Releases New Single 'All My Friends'

Jagwar Twin Shares 'Great To Be Human' Visualizer

More Jagwar Twin News