Metallica's Black Album Passes Major Milestone

Metallica's 1991 self-titled album, aka The Black Album, has now become only the fourth album in U.S. history to spend 750 total weeks on the Billboard 200, according to the publication.
The album has now joined an elite club that includes Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon (990 total weeks), Bob Marley's Legend' (843) and Journey's Greatest Hits (813).
Billboard tweeted out the news this morning (July 15th), "@Metallica's 'Metallica' has now spent 750 total weeks on the #Billboard200 (No. 178 this week). It's the fourth album in history to reach the milestone, after
@pinkfloyd's 'The Dark Side of the Moon' (990 total weeks), @bobmarley's 'Legend' (843) and @JourneyOfficial's 'Journey's Greatest Hits' (813)."
