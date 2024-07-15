Watch Vampire Weekend's New 'Vampire Campfire' Podcast Episode

(NLM) Vampire Weekend is back with the latest episode of their hit podcast, Vampire Campfire. The fourth installment brings the fire indoors as Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio and Chris Tomson come to you from their tour bus, where they take a break from their wildly successful and entirely SOLD OUT first run of dates from Austin, Houston, Dallas, TX, Phoenix, AZ, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Berkeley, CA.

The conversation picks up where they last left off: The launch of their fifth studio album, Only God Was Above Us- currently a fixture on Best Albums of 2024 So Far lists (Billboard, Brooklyn Vegan, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Uproxx)-the launch of the tour, and of course other important insights into the consequential matters of the day.

The next leg of the Only God Was Above Us tour will kick off at a SOLD OUT Red Rocks on July 19th and will grace stages across North America, the UK And Europe.

Fans in Chicago will be treated to Vampire Weekend Presents: Fun and Amusements at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ahead of Vampire Weekend's July 26 & 27 performances.

Full routing here:

07/19/24 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/20/24 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

07/22/24 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

07/23/24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater

07/25/24 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

07/26/24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/27/24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/30/24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

08/01/24 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

08/03/24 - St. Charles, IA - Hinterland*

09/19/24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

09/20/24 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

09/21/24 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/23/24 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

09/24/24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

09/25/24 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

09/27/24 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

09/28/24 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

09/30/24 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

10/01/24 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

10/02/24 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion

10/05/24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10/06/24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (Sunday Morning Show)

10/08/24 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

10/09/24 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

10/11/24 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

10/12/24 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

10/13/24 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

10/15/24 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/17/24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

11/29/24 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

12/01/24 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

12/02/24 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

12/04/24 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

12/05/24 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

12/06/24 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Halls

12/08/24 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

12/10/24 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

12/13/24 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

12/15/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

*Festival date

