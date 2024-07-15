Watch Vampire Weekend's New 'Vampire Campfire' Podcast Episode

(NLM) Vampire Weekend is back with the latest episode of their hit podcast, Vampire Campfire. The fourth installment brings the fire indoors as Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio and Chris Tomson come to you from their tour bus, where they take a break from their wildly successful and entirely SOLD OUT first run of dates from Austin, Houston, Dallas, TX, Phoenix, AZ, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Berkeley, CA.
The conversation picks up where they last left off: The launch of their fifth studio album, Only God Was Above Us- currently a fixture on Best Albums of 2024 So Far lists (Billboard, Brooklyn Vegan, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Uproxx)-the launch of the tour, and of course other important insights into the consequential matters of the day.
The next leg of the Only God Was Above Us tour will kick off at a SOLD OUT Red Rocks on July 19th and will grace stages across North America, the UK And Europe.
Fans in Chicago will be treated to Vampire Weekend Presents: Fun and Amusements at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ahead of Vampire Weekend's July 26 & 27 performances.
Full routing here:
07/19/24 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/20/24 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater
07/22/24 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
07/23/24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater
07/25/24 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
07/26/24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/27/24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/30/24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
08/01/24 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion
08/03/24 - St. Charles, IA - Hinterland*
09/19/24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
09/20/24 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
09/21/24 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/23/24 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
09/24/24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
09/25/24 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
09/27/24 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
09/28/24 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann
09/30/24 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
10/01/24 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
10/02/24 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion
10/05/24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
10/06/24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (Sunday Morning Show)
10/08/24 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion
10/09/24 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
10/11/24 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
10/12/24 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
10/13/24 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
10/15/24 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/17/24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
11/29/24 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
12/01/24 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
12/02/24 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
12/04/24 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
12/05/24 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
12/06/24 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Halls
12/08/24 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
12/10/24 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
12/13/24 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena
12/15/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
*Festival date
