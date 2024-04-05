Vampire Weekend Deliver New Album 'Only God Was Above Us'

(NLM) At long last, Vampire Weekend's fifth studio album, Only God Was Above Us, is out today via Columbia Records. Met with unanimous rave reviews across the globe, OGWAU finds Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio and Chris Tomson, along with longtime collaborator and producer Ariel Rechtshaid, expanding an unmatched streak of critical and commercial successes.

OGWAU's release week festivities kick off with the band's sold out show in Austin, TX on Monday April 8th under a total eclipse. The entire show will be broadcast LIVE for FREE on streaming platform Veeps, starting at 12pm CT allowing Vampire Weekend fans across the globe to be a part of this unique experience.

From there the band will grace their hometown of NYC for a visit with Comedy Central's intrepid news team at The Daily Show on April 10th at 11 pm ET-the band's first televised performance since 2019.

Additional OGWAU official release week activities are rumored to involve Lamborghinis, hot dogs, and other Tri-State area jaunts.

In case you missed it, the third episode of Vampire Campfire, was released this week and features very special guest Ariel Rechtshaid and solves the long held mystery: "How tall are the members Vampire Weekend?" Baio, CT and Koenig also answer some fan questions on air.

Beginning today, SiriusXM's XMU, channel 35, will become Vampire Weekend Radio through April 8 and will be available in the SiriusXM app through May 7. Including a personal intro from the band on Only God Was Above Us, the channel will also feature Vampire Weekend's discography from the last two decades, stories behind their songs, as well as music and artists that inspire them. The channel will also highlight archival SiriusXM Sessions performances and will feature the premiere of a new, stripped down SiriusXM Session.

