Original Great White Singer Jack Russell Retiring From Touring

Original Great White frontman Jack Russell broke the news to fans on Wednesday (July 17th) that he has decided to retire from touring following his recent diagnosis of LBD and MSA.
Russell shared via Facebook, "To my fans and friends,It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce my retirement from the road. After a recent diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) in May 2024, I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve.
"Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love, and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams. You have made my life a wonder. Love, Jack Russell"
