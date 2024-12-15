Don Dokken Leads Additions To Jack Russell Tribute Show

Don Dokken, Nate Peck (Firehouse), Terry Ilous (XYZ/Great White), and Andrew Freeman (Great White) have been added to the lineup of the upcoming tribute to late Great White frontman Jack Russell.

They will join the previously announced Lita Ford, Joey Allen (Warrant), and Jerry Dixon (Warrant), who will be performing with Jack's long-time band for the show that will be hosted by comedian Hal Sparks.

The Celebrating the Life and Music of Jack Russell: A Tribute to the Legendary Great White Vocalist concert will be taking place on Tuesday, January 14th, 2025 at The World-Famous Whisky A Go-Go in West Hollywood, Ca.

