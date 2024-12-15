Don Dokken, Nate Peck (Firehouse), Terry Ilous (XYZ/Great White), and Andrew Freeman (Great White) have been added to the lineup of the upcoming tribute to late Great White frontman Jack Russell.
They will join the previously announced Lita Ford, Joey Allen (Warrant), and Jerry Dixon (Warrant), who will be performing with Jack's long-time band for the show that will be hosted by comedian Hal Sparks.
The Celebrating the Life and Music of Jack Russell: A Tribute to the Legendary Great White Vocalist concert will be taking place on Tuesday, January 14th, 2025 at The World-Famous Whisky A Go-Go in West Hollywood, Ca.
Lita Ford And Warrant Stars Added To Jack Russell Tribute Show
Jack Russell Charity Concert Announced
Jack Russell's Great White Will Only Feature Terry Ilous For Jack's Tribute Concert
Jack Russell Tribute Concert Announced
Kid Rock To Work With AG To Fix 'Fiasco Of Buying Concert Tickets'- Sum 41 Giving Away Trip To Their Final Concert- more
Metallica To Stream Helping Hands Concert Online- Stream David Gilmour's 'The Piper's Call Live Around The World'- more
Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Scores 17 CMA Tour Award Nominations- Parker McCollum Expands What Kinda Man Tour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Jason Bonham Reveals Why He Launched Led Zeppelin Evening
Don Dokken Leads Additions To Jack Russell Tribute Show
Ben Kweller Shares 'Optimystic' Single To Announce New Album
The Rolling Stones Shared Video From Hackney Diamonds Tour Launch (2024 In Review)
Rush Star Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Have Been Jamming Band's Classic Songs (2024 In Review)
Steve Perry Reimagined Journey Classic With The Effect (2024 In Review)
Ritchie Blackmore Tributed Guitar Pioneer Duane Eddy (2024 In Review)
Post Malone Teamed With Morgan Wallen For 'I Had Some Help' (2024 In Review)