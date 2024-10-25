Watch Sleep Theory Rock 'Paralyzed' In New Video

(Atom Splitter) Sleep Theory share the powerful performance video for their new single "Paralyzed." The visual truly captures the band doing what it does best - and that's play live!
"'Paralyzed' is a record that speaks about the inner battles we face, and attempting to overcome those obstacles while trying to move on and seek inner peace," the band shares. "This is the heaviest track Sleep Theory has released, and the intensity of this record is there to help convey the magnitude of how these struggles feel internally."
Earlier this summer, the band dropped the video for the brand new single "Stuck in My Head." The song has taken off like a rocket and has absolutely dominated radio and streaming. It landed at No. 1 on SiriusXM Octane's Bug Uns countdown and is currently at No. 10 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart and at No. 18 on the active rock charts. It has accumulated 16.6 million streams since release and steadily racks up 1 million streams per week.
Ones to Watch called out the song for its "earwormy" nature, declaring, "The track lives up to its name, starting with punchy, high-octane percussion, throttling guitar riffs, and deep bass lines that weave into an enrapturing blanket of sound supporting Moore's sleek, rich vocal ad-libs."
Sleep Theory will tour Europe next month for the first time ever in support of Falling in Reverse. They will close out 2024 supporting Daughtry in the U.S., going deep into December. They will appear with Beartooth and Dayseeker at a one-off show in January. All currently confirmed dates are below, with more touring and live performances on deck and planned for 2025.
SLEEP THEORY ON TOUR:
WITH FALLING IN REVERSE:
11/7 - Lisbon, PT- Sagres Campo Pequeno
11/10, 2024 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre
11/11 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz
11/14 - Milan, IT - Fabrique
11/16 - Wurzburg, DE - Posthalle Wurzburg
11/17 - Zurich, CH - X-tra
11/19 - Munich, DE - Zenith
11/20 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle
11/22 - Prague, CZ - O2 Universum
11/23 - Budapest, HU - Barba Negra
11/25 - Warsaw, PL - Expo XXI
11/26 - Vienna, AT - Gasometer
WITH DAUGHTRY:
11/30 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
12/2 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
12/5 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
12/6 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
12/7 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
12/10 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
12/11 - Portland, ME - State Theatre Portland
12/13 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota at Oakdale Theatre
12/18 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse
12/20 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino
12/21 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
WITH BEARTOOTH + DAYSEEKER:
1/18 - Columbus, OH - The Schottenstein Center
