Glass Animals Rock 'Creatures in Heaven' For Vevo

(BHM) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Glass Animals' Official Live Performance of "Creatures in Heaven" off their new album I Love You So F***ing Much. Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances.

Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music - they are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.

Incorporating the new album's theme around space, the Vevo team created Glass Animals' cosmic universe through blending custom real-life builds with bespoke digital elements. "Creatures in Heaven" kicks off with frontman Dave Bayley in a small carpeted space pod, yearning for something just beyond his reach. As he steps out of the pod, he is transported onto another planet with rugged landscapes, illustrated on a cinematic 18m wide LED screen flanked by his band. Surrounded by cliffs, he performs in a canyon with the galactic view just behind him.

"When we got the chance to create an entirely new planet for Glass Animals, we jumped at the opportunity. The band has a distinct and colorful style in their visuals, which also integrates a lot of elements from science and technology. For this Official Live Performance, we drew inspiration from classic 60s and 70s sci-fi films to create a retro-futuristic aesthetic that toed the line between reality and fiction," said JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing, at Vevo. "Working together with the band, we ensured that the set design both reflected the album theme and stayed true to the band's unique visual style, while delivering a high quality Vevo production. With these latest Official Live Performances, fans will enjoy out-of-this-world live versions of their new favorite Glass Animals songs."

