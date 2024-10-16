Glass Animals' Jimmy Kimmel Performance Goes Online

(Republic) Ahead of the European and U.K. run of their "Tour Of Earth," GRAMMY and BRIT-nominated band Glass Animals stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform an electrifying rendition of their single "A Tear in Space (Airlock)" from their critically acclaimed fourth studio album I Love You So F***ing Much.
Last night, the Diamond-selling band hit the stage in Paris as they continued their global headline tour following the recently wrapped North American leg, where they sold out arenas and amphitheaters across the country including New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum.
Last week, Glass Animals returned to BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to perform their single "Show Pony" and a cover of Djo's "End Of Beginning." The band was also featured on SPIN's October Digital Cover, where they talked about defying all odds and braving the storm to become one of the biggest bands in the world. Last month, they shared the otherworldly music video for "Show Pony"-watch HERE. The cinematic video, directed by Eoin Glaister, is a sci-fi tale of love, friendship, and heartbreak, which thematically sits at the heart of I Love You So F***ing Much.
Glass Animals Release Exclusive Short Film The Extremely Existentially Late Show
Glass Animals Go Otherworldly For 'Show Pony' Video
Green Day And Glass Animals Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup
Glass Animals' I Love You So F***ing Much' Hits The Charts
David Lee Roth 'Popped A Fuse' Over Idea Of On Stage Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Eagles Expand Sphere Las Vegas Residency Yet Again- more
Jake E. Lee Shot Multiple Times- Metallica and Linkin Park Lead Sick New World Lineup- Slash Leads Special Guests For Allman Betts Family Revival- more
All-Star Robbie Robertson Tribute Concert To Be Captured By Martin Scorsese- Russell Dickerson Premieres 'Bones' Video- more
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
David Lee Roth 'Popped A Fuse' Over Idea Of On Stage Eddie Van Halen Tribute
Glass Animals' Jimmy Kimmel Performance Goes Online
Christopher Cross Christmas Album To Return This Year On CD and Special Vinyl
Breaking Benjamin 'Awaken' With First New Song In Five Years
Eagles Expand Sphere Las Vegas Residency Yet Again
David Gilmour Gets Animated For 'Dark And Velvet Nights' Video
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Share 'Home Improvement' Video As They Ink New Deal
Watch The Doors' Robbie Krieger's Cardboard Sessions EP 1