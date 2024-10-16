Glass Animals' Jimmy Kimmel Performance Goes Online

(Republic) Ahead of the European and U.K. run of their "Tour Of Earth," GRAMMY and BRIT-nominated band Glass Animals stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform an electrifying rendition of their single "A Tear in Space (Airlock)" from their critically acclaimed fourth studio album I Love You So F***ing Much.

Last night, the Diamond-selling band hit the stage in Paris as they continued their global headline tour following the recently wrapped North American leg, where they sold out arenas and amphitheaters across the country including New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

Last week, Glass Animals returned to BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to perform their single "Show Pony" and a cover of Djo's "End Of Beginning." The band was also featured on SPIN's October Digital Cover, where they talked about defying all odds and braving the storm to become one of the biggest bands in the world. Last month, they shared the otherworldly music video for "Show Pony"-watch HERE. The cinematic video, directed by Eoin Glaister, is a sci-fi tale of love, friendship, and heartbreak, which thematically sits at the heart of I Love You So F***ing Much.

