Sebastian Bach Confirms Comic-Con Appearance

(SRO) Singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor Sebastian Bach has confirmed a Friday, July 25 signing at this year's San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Bach will appear as the guest of his Reigning Phoenix Music record label on Friday at 12 Noon at the Reigning Phoenix Music, Stern Pinball And Rebellion Republic Merch booth (#3721). BACH will sign his new album artwork and fans can purchase LPs, CDs, Cassettes and T-shirts as well.

"I have collected comic books since I was five years old," SEBASTIAN says. "I am a proud owner of amazing fantasy number 15 the very first appearance of Spider-Man. My collection of bronze and silver age comics is very large with many key issues and someday I will share it with the world. I have been an avid collector for decades and I am honored to appear at Comic-Con! If only to get a couple new Incredible Hulk shirts! Looking forward to seeing YOU at Comic-Con!!!"

The appearance comes as Bach wraps his summer 2024 tour in support of his latest album CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN (and first solo effort in 10 years) The album has yielded four singles, all of which have impacted the rock charts: Freedom," "What Do I Got To Lose?," "Everybody Bleeds," and "(Hold On) To The Dream."

CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate; and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album's 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi-who all co-wrote their respective tracks with BACH-and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy ("What Do I Got to Lose?" and "To Live Again'); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album. The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by BACH's father, noted visual artist David Bierk. "This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!" Sebastian says.

