(Hed) P.E. Launching Detox Tour

() (Hed) P.E. will be touring this summer and fall in support of their new studio album DETOX. The tour is set to kick off on August 10th at Franklin Farms in Snohomish, WA.

Huntington Beach, California's (Hed) P.E. were founded in 1994 by frontman Jahred Gomes, whose goal was to fuse the region's long standing punk rock heritage with G-funk-inflected hip hop - (Hed) P.E.'s „G-punk" was born! The group found mainstream success in the early 2000s via their second and third albums, Broke and Blackout.

In 2023 (Hed) P.E. released their full length album Detox which debuted #1 on Apple Itunes. The album was recorded at frontman Jared Gomes' private studio compound with additional production and songwriting alongside Remy Dovianus, before being mixed and mastered by Ulrich Wild (Pantera, Deftones, Static-X).

Sat Aug 10 @ Franklin Farms in Snohomish, WA

Mon Aug 12 @ The Newberry in Great Falls, MT

Wed Aug 14 @ Studio B in Minneapolis, MN

Thu Aug 15 @ Northwoods Rock Rally in Glen Flora, WI

Fri Aug 16 @ The Rust Belt in Moline, IL

Sun Aug 18 @ Pops in Sauget, IL

Mon Aug 19 @ Park Hills Underground in Park Hills, MO

Tue Aug 20 @ The Forge in Joliet, IL

Thu Aug 22 @ Castle Theatre in Bloomington, IL

Fri Aug 23 @ The Machine Shop in Flint, MI

Sat Aug 24 @ Michigan Metal Fest in Battle Creek, MI

Sun Aug 25 @ Madison Live in Covington, KY

Tue Aug 27 @ The Winchester in Lakewood, OH

Wed Aug 28 @ King of Clubs in Columbus, OH

Thu Aug 29 @ Montage in Rochester, NY

Fri Aug 30 @ Reverb in Reading, PA

Sat Aug 31 @ Blue Fox Billiards in Winchester, VA

Sun Sep 1 @ Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ

Tue Sep 3 @ Zen West in Baltimore, MD

Wed Sep 4 @ Jolly Roger in Kill Devil Hills, NC

Thu Sep 5 @ Scandals Live in Virginia, Beach, VA

Fri Sep 6 @ Hooligans in Jacksonville, NC

Sat Sep 7 @ Hangar 1819 in Greensboro, NC

Sun Sep 8 @ The Rooster in Gastonia, NC

Mon Sep 9 @ Radio Room in Greenville, SC

Wed Sep 11 @ Open Chord in Knoxville, TN

Fri Sep 13 @ West End Trading in Sanford, FL

Sat Sep 14 @ Kona Skate Park in Jacksonville, FL

Sun Sep 15 @ Brass Mug in Tampa, FL

Tue Sep 17 @ The Ranch Concert Hall in Ft. Myers, FL

Thu Sep 19 @ Trolley Pub in Summerville, SC

Sat Sep 21 @ Eclectic Room in Angola, IN

Sun Sep 22 @ The Vixen Theatre in McHenry, IL

Tue Sep 24 @ HI-FI in Indianapolis, IN

Wed Sep 25 @ Lamasco Bar in Evansville, IN

Thu Sep 26 @ Hobart Art Theatre in Hobart, IN

Fri Sep 27 @ Venue Event Center in Cadillac, MI

Sat Sep 28 @ Diesel in Detroit, MI

Sun Sep 29 @ Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY

Tue Oct 1 @ The Majestic in Ft. Smith AR

Wed Oct 2 @ Southport in New Orleans, LA

Thu Oct 3 @ Scout Bar in Houston, TX

Fri Oct 4 @ Trees in Dallas, TX

Sat Oct 5 @ House of Rock in Corpus Christi, TX

Mon Oct 7 @ Come and Take It in Austin, TX

Wed Oct 9 @ The Rickhouse in Denver, CO

Thu Oct 10 @ Sunshine Studios in Colorado Springs, CO

Fri Oct 11 @ Liquid Joes in Salt Lake City, UT

Sat Oct 12 @ The Ranchhouse in Sparks, NV

Sun Oct 13 @ Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA

