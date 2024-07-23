Black Sabbath Legends Reunite For Aston Villa FC Commercial

Black Sabbath legends Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler star in a brand new commercial promoting the new home kit for hometown Premier League football club, Birmingham's Aston Villa FC.

The clip is soundtracked by the Black Sabbath classic "Paranoid" and features Ozzy calling up Geezer and suggesting that Sabbath play Villa Park with Butler responding, "As long as I'm left wing!".

Ozzy sports the new kit later in the ad and declares that he is "the biggest frontman to ever come out of Birmingham." The commercial also includes Aston Villa's Unai Emery, Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martinez and John McGinn. Watch it below:

