Black Sabbath legends Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler star in a brand new commercial promoting the new home kit for hometown Premier League football club, Birmingham's Aston Villa FC.
The clip is soundtracked by the Black Sabbath classic "Paranoid" and features Ozzy calling up Geezer and suggesting that Sabbath play Villa Park with Butler responding, "As long as I'm left wing!".
Ozzy sports the new kit later in the ad and declares that he is "the biggest frontman to ever come out of Birmingham." The commercial also includes Aston Villa's Unai Emery, Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martinez and John McGinn. Watch it below:
Black Sabbath The End Concert Film Going 4K
Black Sabbath Legend Jams With The Foo Fighters
Original Black Sabbath Farewell Concert? Geezer Weighs In
Black Sabbath Release Double A Single and HD Animated Video
Jay Weinberg Processing Abrupt Slipknot Dismissal With Therapist- Black Sabbath Legends Reunite For Aston Villa FC Commercial- more
Slash Canceled Shows After 25-Year-Old Stepdaughter Passed Away- AC/DC- Sammy Hagar- Train Streaming Royal Albert Hall Concert Tonight- more
Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979
Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field
Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra
Hot In The City: Big Shows Coming To Phoenix Include Journey And Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Megadeth
Jay Weinberg Processing Abrupt Slipknot Dismissal With Therapist
Black Sabbath Legends Reunite For Aston Villa FC Commercial
Watch Billy Morrison's 'The Sounds Of Freedom' Video
Fit For An Autopsy Announce New Album 'The Nothing That Is'
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Share 'Long Dark Night'
Sublime's Jakob Nowell Talks With Apple Music 1 About Discovered Music and More
The Flaming Lips Announce 'The Soft Bulletin' 25th Anniversary Edition
George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' Celebrates 40 Years With New EP