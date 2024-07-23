.

Black Sabbath Legends Reunite For Aston Villa FC Commercial

07-23-2024
Black Sabbath Legends Reunite For Aston Villa FC Commercial

Black Sabbath legends Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler star in a brand new commercial promoting the new home kit for hometown Premier League football club, Birmingham's Aston Villa FC.

The clip is soundtracked by the Black Sabbath classic "Paranoid" and features Ozzy calling up Geezer and suggesting that Sabbath play Villa Park with Butler responding, "As long as I'm left wing!".

Ozzy sports the new kit later in the ad and declares that he is "the biggest frontman to ever come out of Birmingham." The commercial also includes Aston Villa's Unai Emery, Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martinez and John McGinn. Watch it below:

Related Stories
Black Sabbath Legends Reunite For Aston Villa FC Commercial

Black Sabbath The End Concert Film Going 4K

Black Sabbath Legend Jams With The Foo Fighters

Original Black Sabbath Farewell Concert? Geezer Weighs In

Black Sabbath Release Double A Single and HD Animated Video

News > Black Sabbath

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Jay Weinberg Processing Abrupt Slipknot Dismissal With Therapist- Black Sabbath Legends Reunite For Aston Villa FC Commercial- more

Slash Canceled Shows After 25-Year-Old Stepdaughter Passed Away- AC/DC- Sammy Hagar- Train Streaming Royal Albert Hall Concert Tonight- more

Day In Country

Iconic Songwriter And Producer Jerry Fuller Dead At 85- Carry Underwood- Kenny Chesney- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979

Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field

Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA

Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra

Hot In The City: Big Shows Coming To Phoenix Include Journey And Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Megadeth

Latest News

Jay Weinberg Processing Abrupt Slipknot Dismissal With Therapist

Black Sabbath Legends Reunite For Aston Villa FC Commercial

Watch Billy Morrison's 'The Sounds Of Freedom' Video

Fit For An Autopsy Announce New Album 'The Nothing That Is'

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Share 'Long Dark Night'

Sublime's Jakob Nowell Talks With Apple Music 1 About Discovered Music and More

The Flaming Lips Announce 'The Soft Bulletin' 25th Anniversary Edition

George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' Celebrates 40 Years With New EP