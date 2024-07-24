A Strange Tribute to Taylor Swift Arrives

Cleopatra Records have released "A Strange Tribute to Taylor Swift", which gathers covers of the pop star's hits from artists that come from across the music universe ranging from Black Oak Arkansas to Missing Persons, to Cheri Currie and The Dead Boys to Tiffany and more.
Here is the official announcement: It had to happen. But who could ever have imagined that it would sound like this? Taylor Swift has been deserving of a tribute album for almost as long as she's been a superstar. But A Strange Tribute to Taylor Swift doesn't simply live up to its title, it does so with a passion and a power that even your wildest dreams (or freakiest nightmares... you choose) would struggle to match.
You wanna hear Runaways legend Cherie Currie leading Cleveland's finest Dead Boys through "I Can See You?" It's the latest single from the album, and you can stream and download it now.
Rockabilly queen Linda Gail Lewis pounding her way across "Love Story"? Garage rock Goliaths The Fabulous Courettes stripping "Shake It Off" back to the sixties?
Southern rock legends Black Oak Arkansas contemplating "Blank Space"? Platinum pop singers Tiffany and Samantha Cole, enigmatic Curved Air vocalist Sonja Kristina, Missing Persons, the Dollyrots and more, much more, all await within A Strange Tribute to Taylor Swift - an album that will haunt your days, dance through your nights, and ensure that some of the greatest country pop songs of our generation are country pop no longer.
They are, however, still the greatest.
Track listing
1. Shake It Off - The Courettes
2. You Belong With Me - The Dollyrots
3. I Can See You - Cherie Currie & Dead Boys
4. Cardigan - Tiffany
5. Anti-Hero - Samantha Cole
6. Style - Missing Persons
7. Love Story - Linda Gail Lewis
8. Blank Space - Black Oak Arkansas
9. Lavender Haze - Joanna Connor
10. Enchanted - Sonja Kristina
11. Cruel Summer - New Myths
12. Don't Blame Me - K4tey
Singled Out: Silver Cave's Sparks Fly (Taylor Swift)
Taylor Swift's 'Wildest Dreams' Given Power Metal Makeover By DragonForce
Bowling For Soup Deliver 'Award Show Taylor Swift'
Taylor Swift Makes History With 'Cruel Summer'
Metallica Launch Orion: A Tribute to Cliff Burton- Paul Di'Anno Calls Out Rock Hall Over Iron Maiden Snub- Original Jane's Addiction- more
British Blues Icon John Mayall Dead At 90- Metallica's James Hetfield In Trailer For Dark Western Thriller 'The Thicket'- Jay Weinberg- more
Miranda Lambert To Deliver 'Postcards From Texas' Album- NEEDTOBREATHE Take Fans On The Road With 'When You Forgive Someone' Visualizer- more
Road Trip: Eswatini's Swazi Candles: Light from Africa
Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979
Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field
Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra
A Strange Tribute to Taylor Swift Arrives
Metallica Launch Orion: A Tribute to Cliff Burton
Paul Di'Anno Calls Out Rock Hall Over Iron Maiden Snub
Fuji Rock Festival Livestream Announced
Pixies Share First Song From 'The Night the Zombies Came' Album
ZZ Ward Shares Sun Records Debut 'Mother'
Original Jane's Addiction Lineup Share First New Song In 34 Years