A Strange Tribute to Taylor Swift Arrives

Cleopatra Records have released "A Strange Tribute to Taylor Swift", which gathers covers of the pop star's hits from artists that come from across the music universe ranging from Black Oak Arkansas to Missing Persons, to Cheri Currie and The Dead Boys to Tiffany and more.

Here is the official announcement: It had to happen. But who could ever have imagined that it would sound like this? Taylor Swift has been deserving of a tribute album for almost as long as she's been a superstar. But A Strange Tribute to Taylor Swift doesn't simply live up to its title, it does so with a passion and a power that even your wildest dreams (or freakiest nightmares... you choose) would struggle to match.

You wanna hear Runaways legend Cherie Currie leading Cleveland's finest Dead Boys through "I Can See You?" It's the latest single from the album, and you can stream and download it now.

Rockabilly queen Linda Gail Lewis pounding her way across "Love Story"? Garage rock Goliaths The Fabulous Courettes stripping "Shake It Off" back to the sixties?

Southern rock legends Black Oak Arkansas contemplating "Blank Space"? Platinum pop singers Tiffany and Samantha Cole, enigmatic Curved Air vocalist Sonja Kristina, Missing Persons, the Dollyrots and more, much more, all await within A Strange Tribute to Taylor Swift - an album that will haunt your days, dance through your nights, and ensure that some of the greatest country pop songs of our generation are country pop no longer.

They are, however, still the greatest.

Track listing

1. Shake It Off - The Courettes

2. You Belong With Me - The Dollyrots

3. I Can See You - Cherie Currie & Dead Boys

4. Cardigan - Tiffany

5. Anti-Hero - Samantha Cole

6. Style - Missing Persons

7. Love Story - Linda Gail Lewis

8. Blank Space - Black Oak Arkansas

9. Lavender Haze - Joanna Connor

10. Enchanted - Sonja Kristina

11. Cruel Summer - New Myths

12. Don't Blame Me - K4tey

Check it out here.

