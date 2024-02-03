Bowling For Soup Deliver 'Award Show Taylor Swift'

Bowling For Soup have dug up a long lost fan favorite out of the vaults to be their latest single, "Award Show Taylor Swift" to help celebrate their 30th anniversary year kick off.
According to the announcement, Award Show Taylor Swift is a song of legend among Bowling For Soup fans. A long lost b-side which for the last several years has only existed on YouTube, BFS fans have long clamored for the track to be released to a wider audience and easier access on streaming platforms. Today, it's a case of ask and you shall receive!
Arguably the biggest star on the planet, Taylor Swift joins esteemed company such as Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt and Val Kilmer, and WWE multi time women's champion Alexa Bliss in receiving a Bowling For Soup song centred around her.
