Taylor Swift's 'Wildest Dreams' Given Power Metal Makeover By DragonForce

DragonForce have released a music video for their power metal makeover of Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams", which is a bonus track on select editions of their forthcoming album 'Warp Speed Warriors', that comes out on March 15, 2024.

Herman Li said of the new album, "After four years of creative incubation, we are beyond excited to release what we believe to be our most ambitious and grandiose record yet.

"This album showcases multiple facets of our artistic abilities, and we invite metal aficionados from every corner of the genre to discover something captivating within its layers. We can't wait to share this chapter of our musical journey with you, it's going to be EPIC!"

The song arrives as Dragonforce prepare to kick off their European co-headline tour with Amaranthe in Hamburg next week, with label mates Infected Rain supporting as special guests.

Europe Tour 2024

Co-headline w/ Amaranthe, + Infected Rain

21.02.24 DE - Hamburg / Große Freiheit 36 - SOLD OUT!

22.02.24 DE - Berlin / Huxleys Neue Welt

23.02.24 DE - Leipzig / Haus Auensee

24.02.24 DE - Oberhausen / Turbinenhalle - Low Tickets!

25.02.24 NL - Tilburg / 013 Poppodium - SOLD OUT!

27.02.24 DK -Copenhagen / Amager Bio - SOLD OUT!

28.02.24 NO - Oslo / Sentrum Scene - SOLD OUT!

29.02.24 SE - Gothenburg / Trädgår'n - SOLD OUT!

03.03.24 LV - Riga / Melna Piektdiena

04.03.24 PL - Warsaw / Progresja

06.03.24 CZ - Brno / Sono Centrum - SOLD OUT!

07.03.24 AT - Vienna / Gasometer

08.03.24 HU - Budapest / Barba Negra Red Stage

09.03.24 DE - Munich / TonHalle - Low Tickets!

10.03.24 IT - Milan / Live Club - Low Tickets!

12.03.24 ES - Madrid / Sala La Riviera

13.03.24 ES - Barcelona / Sala Apolo I

15.03.24 DE - Wiesbaden / Schlachthof - Low Tickets!

16.03.24 CH - Zurich / Komplex 457

17.03.24 BE - Brussels / AB Box

19.03.24 DE - Stuttgart / LKA Longhorn - Low Tickets

20.03.24 FR - Paris / Bataclan - Low Tickets!

22.03.24 UK - Bristol / O2 Academy - SOLD OUT!

23.03.24 UK - Manchester / Manchester Academy - SOLD OUT!

24.03.24 UK - London / The Roundhouse - Low Tickets!

