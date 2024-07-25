D.R.U.G.S. Share New Track 'Malice'

(Atom Splitter) Post-hardcore band Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (D.R.U.G.S.), featuring Chiodos' Craig Owens, recently announced their third album UNTIL GOD SHOWS. The album - their first since 2022's DESTROY REBUILD and following their 2011-issued, self-titled debut - arrives on September 27 via Velocity Records.
The band has just dropped the new track "MALICE" along with a lyric video. "'Malice' is a song about a journey from initial resentment to a state of deep emotional turmoil and self-destructive behavior," says Owens. "The transformation is irreversible because of the profound impact of the betrayal that has been experienced."
Regarding the album as a whole, Owens states, "Until God Shows is a high energy, and fun ride through the rollercoaster world of D.R.U.G.S. Complete with a backstory, and art to bring every sound and feeling to life."
Amen to all of that! It is a welcome return for D.R.U.G.S.
