Black Sabbath Icon Tony Iommi Mixing Things Up On Next Solo Album

Black Sabbath's legendary guitarist Tony Iommi says that the material that he is working on for his next solo album ranges from acoustic to heavy, but he also admits that he is not in hurry to finish the project as he is "taking [his] time with it."

The album would mark the first solo effort for the metal icon since his 2005 album "Fused", although he has put out a lot of material from other projects since then including "WhoCares" that reunited him with Deep Purple legend Ian Gillan in 2012.

Iommi was asked about the progress on his next solo album during a recent interview with Guitar World.. When asked how it is shaping up, Tony responded, "There's definitely something coming. When it will be here, I do not know. [Laughs] I won't put Deified and Scent of Dark on the next album. Those are separate things for me. The tracks I'm working on right now are a mixture of styles from acoustic to heavy stuff. There's a variety.

"I haven't picked out exactly what I'm going to do with the songs or who I'm going to use or whatever yet, but I've recorded quite a few ideas. A lot of them have been done at home. The next thing we're going to do is put some drums on, so it's coming along.

"I'm just taking my time with it. I can only work on the new music on certain days because I've got other stuff on. I tend to work on a Monday and Tuesday with Mike Exeter. We'll go in and focus on a particular track while also fiddling around with sounds and whatnot for other stuff.

"It's been an interesting process, juggling lots of different ideas. My studio is at the house in [West Midlands village] Broadway. Here in Poole I don't have a studio. We're not down here enough to use one, really. We just come down for a few days and go back. Then I will pick things up at the beginning of the next week with Mike."

