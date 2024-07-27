Watch Brian May Rock Queen Classic With The Offspring

The Offspring have shared pro-shot video of their jam of the Queen classic "Stone Cold Crazy" with legendary guitarist Brian May at the Starmus Festival 2024 in Bratislava, Slovakia on May 15th.

The band took to social media ahead of the performance to share, "We're so thrilled to have Legendary Queen guitarist Sir Brian May joining us tonight for a one-night-only performance at the Starmus VII Festival in Bratislava, Slovakia!"

After the jam they also shared some clips including a jam of "Gone Away" as well as of "Stone Cold Crazy". They have now shared pro-shot video of the full performance of the latter.

As we previously reported, The Offspring surprised fans with another special guest during their appearance at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival at the Napa Valley Expo in California May 26th when they brought out pop superstar Ed Sheeran to jam with them.

Frontman Dexter Holland introduced the popstar's surprise appearance by telling the crowd, "Ed told us that one of our records was his first CD that he ever bought when he was a kid.

"That really meant a lot to us, so we thought, 'Wow, we'd love to have you come out to join us on stage.' We're gonna play one of the songs you wanted to play."

Sheeran jumped on stage donning an Offspring t-shirt and guitar and jammed "Million Miles Away", from the band's 2000 album "Conspiracy Of One", with the band and traded vocals with Holland.

On May 15th, The Offspring performed at Starmus Festival 2024 in Bratislava, Slovakia, and they were joined mid-set by Queen guitar legend Brian May for a cover of "Stone Cold Crazy". The band has shared pro-shot video of the performance, which can be viewed below.

Related Stories

The Offspring 'Make It All Right' With New Animated Video

The Offspring 'Make It All Right' With New Lyric Video

The Offspring Share First Song From New Album SUPERCHARGED

The Offspring Share Pro-Shot Video Of Ed Sheeran Jam

News > The Offspring