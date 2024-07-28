Train Stream 'Live at Royal Albert Hall'

(fcc) In April, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band Train took the stage in front of a sold-out crowd for their first-ever performance at the iconic and historic Royal Albert Hall in London. The spectacular show, which was captured with 18 cameras to ensure fans experience every moment of the magic, is available to stream on Veeps now.

To celebrate the monumental concert, Train, today, released an accompanying, new album, Live at Royal Albert Hall. Live at Royal Albert Hall brings the band's signature sound and critically-acclaimed catalog of hits to fans worldwide.

Train pulled out all the stops, performing an expansive set of back-to-back hits, chart-topping anthems, and timeless fan favorites including "Calling All Angels," "Save Me, San Francisco," "Drive By," number one best-selling, diamond-certified global hit "Hey, Soul Sister," and 7x platinum, double-GRAMMY-winning breakout song, "Drops of Jupiter." From the high-energy of "50 Ways to Say Goodbye" to a stripped-down, acoustic version of "Marry Me," surprise covers and more, Live at Royal Albert Hall features nearly two hours of music spanning three decades, including one of the band's first live performances of new single "Long Yellow Dress."

Train frontman Pat Monahan shares of the show, "After 25 years of visiting London and walking past the iconic Royal Albert Hall, we finally had an opportunity to perform there. It was one of the most memorable shows of our lives. To be in such an historic and beautiful venue where so many of our idols performed was an honor and privilege. Thank you, London! You were incredible and we can prove it on tape and video. Thank you, RAH. We will be looking forward to our next visit.

North American fans can also catch Train on the road this summer with REO Speedwagon on their epic co-headlining Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour featuring very special guest Yacht Rock Revue, which kicked off July 8 in Somerset, WI at Somerset Amphitheater. Produced by Live Nation, the 45-city tour will make stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on September 11 in Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. With more than 50 million albums sold worldwide, 32 songs on Billboard's Hot 100, and 28 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart between them, fans across the country will have a chance to witness epic sets from two of the hardest-working, fun-loving, non-stop touring bands as they perform hours of hits all night long.

