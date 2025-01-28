Train Announce 2025 North American Headline Tour

(fcc) Train announces new 2025 North American headline concert dates this summer. With more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks sold worldwide, 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100, and 13 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Train will bring fans an epic night of music filled with their most iconic, chart-topping hits including RIAA diamond-certified, #1 best-selling smash "Hey, Soul Sister," 8x platinum-certified, double-GRAMMY-winning "Drops of Jupiter," 5x platinum-certified track "Drive By," and many more from their critically-acclaimed catalog spanning three decades.

The summer tour kicks off on Friday, August 1 in Camdenton, MO and will make stops in 27+ cities before concluding on September 17 in Seattle, WA. Joining Train on the road as direct support on most dates is special guest Edwin McCain.

Tickets for most of the newly announced shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 31st at 10AM local time, please check local listings for details. Fans can gain first access to the artist presale in most markets beginning Wednesday, January 29th at 10AM local through Thursday, January 30th at 10PM local. More live show dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

Next up, Train will set sail on the eagerly awaited 8th voyage of their sold-out Sail Across The Sun cruise, presented in partnership with Sixthman, Crush Music, and Save Me San Francisco Wine Co x Gestalt. Now celebrating its 10th year, the immersive, family-friendly celebration on the high seas sails February 13-17, 2025 from Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico aboard the luxurious Norwegian Gem and will feature three completely unique live sets from Train alongside an all-star lineup of artists as well as exclusive events, activities, and more.

Then, just ahead of the North American tour, Train is heading overseas for a run of headline shows across Australia and New Zealand this May, followed by performances in Europe and the UK throughout June and July. For tickets and additional information on all of Train's upcoming tour dates, please visit: SaveMeSanFrancisco.com.



TRAIN 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

May 1, 2025 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino

May 2, 2025 - Redondo Beach, CA - BeachLife Festival

May 3, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - M Resort

Friday, August 1, 2025 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater*

Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival*

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Grand Rapids, MI - venue TBD*

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater*

Thursday, August 7, 2025 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort*

Friday, August 8, 2025 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC*

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course*

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre*

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Cincinnati, OH - Reds Post-Game Concert

Friday, August 15, 2025 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live*

Sunday, August 17, 2025 - Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus*

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent*

Friday, August 22, 2025 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Roanoke, VA - Elmwood Park*

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - El Dorado, AR - Murphy Arts District Amphitheater*

Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater*

Saturday, August 30, 2025 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater*

Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Round Rock, TX - Round Rock Amp*

Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheater*

Sunday, September 7, 2025 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater*

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - venue TBD*

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

Friday, September 12, 2025 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre*

Sunday, September 14, 2025 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre*

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Amphitheater*

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Seattle, WA - venue TBD*

*with Edwin McCain

