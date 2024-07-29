Watch Metallica Rock 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' In Warsaw

Metallica have shared pro-shot video of their performance of "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" from their second night at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland on July 7th.

The legendary metal band rocked the venue on July 5th and July 7th as part of the European leg of their M72 Tour that finds them playing back to back shows in each city with completely different setlists.

They also shared their performance of song "If Darkness Had A Son" from the first night in Warsaw. The track comes from their most recent studio album, "72 Seasons". That live video can be viewed here.

