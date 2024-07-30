Def Leppard have shared a new episode of their "Behind The Summer Stadium Tour" video series that recaps their current trek across the United States with Journey.
They share, "In episode 2 of Behind The Summer Stadium Tour the show gets turned upside down in Chicago as a massive storm hits the town, the guys celebrate 46 years since their first gig and rock Detroit to the ground."
They kicked off the tour at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri on July 6th with the band's setlist slightly dominated by "Pyromania" tracks, seven in all. Watch the new episode below:
Def Leppard Share Video Recap For First Shows Of Stadium Tour With Journey
Def Leppard's 'Pyromania' Dominates Stadium Tour Kick Off
Def Leppard Plan To Really Shake Things Up For Summer Stadium Tour
Def Leppard Stream Lyric Video For New Single Just Like 73
Clapton, Eric Church And More To Rock Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson- Bruce Dickinson Shares 'Resurrection Men' Video- more
Joe Bonamassa Sounds Off On The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame- Heart Reflect On Epic Performance Of Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway To Heaven- more
Kenny Chesney Rocks 60,529 Fans At Denver Stop Of Sun Goes Down Tour- Jason Aldean Delivers 'Whiskey Drink' - more
Chappell Roan: Keep on Dancing
Sites and Sounds: Cooter's 25th Anniversary Festival
Stuckey's: A Road Trip Institution - A Chat with CEO Stephanie Stuckey
Road Trip: Eswatini's Swazi Candles: Light from Africa
Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979
Clapton, Eric Church And More To Rock Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Shares 'Resurrection Men' Video
Def Leppard Share Second Behind The Summer Stadium Tour Video
The Acacia Strain Announce Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho! Event
Ripped To Shreds Returning With New Album
Hear Myles Kennedy's 'Nothing More To Gain'
Glass Animals' I Love You So F***ing Much' Hits The Charts
The Vibrators' Pat Collier Has Passed Away