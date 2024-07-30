.

Def Leppard Share Second Behind The Summer Stadium Tour Video

07-30-2024
Def Leppard Share Second Behind The Summer Stadium Tour Video

Def Leppard have shared a new episode of their "Behind The Summer Stadium Tour" video series that recaps their current trek across the United States with Journey.

They share, "In episode 2 of Behind The Summer Stadium Tour the show gets turned upside down in Chicago as a massive storm hits the town, the guys celebrate 46 years since their first gig and rock Detroit to the ground."

They kicked off the tour at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri on July 6th with the band's setlist slightly dominated by "Pyromania" tracks, seven in all. Watch the new episode below:

Related Stories
Def Leppard Share Second Behind The Summer Stadium Tour Video

Def Leppard Share Video Recap For First Shows Of Stadium Tour With Journey

Def Leppard's 'Pyromania' Dominates Stadium Tour Kick Off

Def Leppard Plan To Really Shake Things Up For Summer Stadium Tour

Def Leppard Stream Lyric Video For New Single Just Like 73

News > Def Leppard

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Clapton, Eric Church And More To Rock Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson- Bruce Dickinson Shares 'Resurrection Men' Video- more

Joe Bonamassa Sounds Off On The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame- Heart Reflect On Epic Performance Of Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway To Heaven- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney Rocks 60,529 Fans At Denver Stop Of Sun Goes Down Tour- Jason Aldean Delivers 'Whiskey Drink' - more

Reviews

Chappell Roan: Keep on Dancing

Sites and Sounds: Cooter's 25th Anniversary Festival

Stuckey's: A Road Trip Institution - A Chat with CEO Stephanie Stuckey

Road Trip: Eswatini's Swazi Candles: Light from Africa

Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979

Latest News

Clapton, Eric Church And More To Rock Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Shares 'Resurrection Men' Video

Def Leppard Share Second Behind The Summer Stadium Tour Video

The Acacia Strain Announce Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho! Event

Ripped To Shreds Returning With New Album

Hear Myles Kennedy's 'Nothing More To Gain'

Glass Animals' I Love You So F***ing Much' Hits The Charts

The Vibrators' Pat Collier Has Passed Away