Def Leppard Share Second Behind The Summer Stadium Tour Video

Def Leppard have shared a new episode of their "Behind The Summer Stadium Tour" video series that recaps their current trek across the United States with Journey.

They share, "In episode 2 of Behind The Summer Stadium Tour the show gets turned upside down in Chicago as a massive storm hits the town, the guys celebrate 46 years since their first gig and rock Detroit to the ground."

They kicked off the tour at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri on July 6th with the band's setlist slightly dominated by "Pyromania" tracks, seven in all. Watch the new episode below:

