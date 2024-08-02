AC/DC Share Pro-Shot Video Of Highway To Hell Classic From Slovakia

(hennemusic) AC/DC rocked its 1979 classic, "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)", during a July 21 concert in Bratislava, Slovakia, and pro-shot video of the performance has surfaced online.

The "Highway To Hell" track opened the show at the city's Vajnory Airport as part of the band's current European tour in support of its 2020 album, "Power Up." The series features an AC/DC touring lineup consisting of singer Brian Johnson, guitarists Angus and Stevie Young, bassist Chris Chaney, and drummer Matt Laug.

"Highway To Hell" - which marks its 45th anniversary this year - served as the Australian band's commercial breakthrough when it reached the US Top 20; it was the last project with singer Bon Scott, who passed away in February 1980 at the age of 33 after a night of heavy drinking in London.

Get Power Up tour details and watch AC/DC rock Slovakia here.

