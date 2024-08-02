.

Def Leppard's 'Photograph' Gets Armand Van Helden Remixes

Def Leppard continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their blockbuster "Pyromania" album and today have shared brand new Armand Van Helden remixes of the classic hit "Photograph".

The band shared, "World renowned DJ Armand Van Helden kindly honored Def Leppard by creating a remix of 'Photograph' to celebrate Pyromania's 40th Anniversary."

Armand Van Helden teamed with the band to create three separate remixes, a standard 2:36 remix, as well as a 4:33 long Club mix, as well as a 4:32 long club mix / instrumental. Stream all three below:

