Watch The Dead Daisies' 'I'm Gonna Ride' Video

(Chipster) The Dead Daisies are back with their brand new song "I'm Gonna Ride", which is the second single from the band's upcoming album and hits the airwaves today.
"I'm Gonna Ride is a song about leaving your worries, and everyday stresses behind, getting on your Harley and cranking it up. It's an anthem of the open roads and our next single from the "Light 'Em Up" album. See you on our UK Tour in September!! Love you guys" - John Corabi
Recorded by Marti Fredericksen in Nashville, this exhilarating track is sure to get you pumped on your next road trip. The track arrives ahead of the band's UK and European Tours in early September and November.
