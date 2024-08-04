Miss May I Share 15th Anniversary Version of 'Architect' Feat. Currents

Miss May I have shared the anniversary version of "Architect," featuring Currents, which comes from their forthcoming "Apologies Are For The Weak (Re-Recorded 15th Anniversary Edition)" that is set be released on August 23rd under their new deal with Solid State Records.

Atom Splitter sent over these details: "This was one of the first songs we ever wrote as a band and it's very special to us," states MMI. "It predates this album and can be found on our first demos. Having [singer] Brian [Wille] on this record is very special because we feel like Currents are our little brothers having taken them out on some of their first tours around the world and watching them grow into the juggernauts they are today. Brian specifically requested to do this track as it was one of his favorites when it was originally released. We are so happy to have him put his spin on it and join us for this celebration."

The anniversary edition has been entirely re-recorded and features cameos on every single song, ranging from Jake Luhrs of August Burns Red, Brandan Schieppati of Bleeding Through, Scott Lewis of Carnifex, and many others.

The album arrives August 23.

APOLOGIES ARE FOR THE WEAK (RE-RECORDED 15TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION):

"A Dance With Aera Cura" (Feat. Garrett Russell from Silent Planet)

"Architect" (Feat. Brian Wille from Currents)

"Not Our Tomorrow" (Feat. Brandan Schieppati from Bleeding Through)

"Arms Of A Messiah" (Feat. Scott Lewis From Carnifex)

"Apologies Are For The Weak" (Feat. Anthony Notarmaso from After the Burial)

"Harlots Breath" (Feat. Brook Reeves from Impending Doom)

"Tides" (Feat.Jake Luhrs from August Burns Red)

"Blessing With A Curse" (Feat. Trevor Wentwoth from Our Last Night)

"Porcelain Wings" (Feat. Telle Smith From The World Alive)

"Forgive And Forget" (Feat. Ryan Kirby + Ryan "Tuck" O'Leary from Fit for a King)

Related Stories

Miss May I Drop Off Tour With Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red

Miss May I Free Fall With New Video

Miss May I Deliver Earth Shaker

Miss May I 'Bleed Together' With New Video

News > Miss May I