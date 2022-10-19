.

Miss May I Drop Off Tour With Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red

Keavin Wiggins | 10-18-2022
Miss May I Album art
Album art

Miss May I broke the bad news to fans that they have been forced to drop of their upcoming European tour with Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red due to changing logistics.

The band shared, "It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we must announce that Miss May I will no longer be joining the upcoming fall tour with Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red, due to unforeseen logistical changes since the tour was originally booked in 2019.

"Our excitement too, has immensely grown in anticipation over the years and we are heartbroken to make this decision, but thankful to ABR and BT for the opportunity, and to our loyal fans in the UK and Europe who we can't wait to see again soon. We are happy to hear that Novelists is able to join the lineup, and wish them the a great tour as well. Stay metal and stay tuned

News > Miss May I

