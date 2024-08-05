.

Watch Metallica Rock 'Orion' In Madrid

Bruce Henne | 08-05-2024
Watch Metallica Rock 'Orion' In Madrid

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of its 1986 instrumental, "Orion", from a July 12 show in Madrid, Spain. The "Master Of Puppets" classic was featured during the first of two events at the city's Metropolitano Stadium as part of the band's ongoing M72 World Tour.

"Orion" was primarily written by Cliff Burton for the group's third studio set; the bassist was tragically killed in the band's bus accident in Sweden while on tour in the fall of 1986.

Metallica is on the road in support of its latest album, "72 Seasons", which was recorded at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA and produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

The band opened a series of North American shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on August 2. Stream live performance videos of "Orion" and "Cyanide" from the first Madrid event here.

Related Stories
Watch Metallica Rock 'Orion' In Madrid

Watch Metallica Rock 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' In Warsaw

Metallica Stream Copenhagen Performance Of 1983 Classic Hit The Lights

Metallica Launch Orion: A Tribute to Cliff Burton

Watch Metallica's James Hetfield In Trailer For Dark Western Thriller 'The Thicket'

News > Metallica

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Rocks Beatles Classic In Tribute To Aerosmith- Classics KISS Songs Covered By Co-Writer Bryan Adams- more

Aerosmith Retire Due To Steven's Vocal Injury- Def Leppard's 'Photograph' Gets Armand Van Helden Remixes- Marilyn Manson Returns- AC/DC- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record in Nashville- Kameron Marlowe Recruits Marcus King For 'High Hopes'- more

Reviews

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day One Report

Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Kentucky Black Trailblazers Experience

Chappell Roan: Keep on Dancing

Sites and Sounds: Cooter's 25th Anniversary Festival

Latest News

Meshuggah's Jens Kidman Fuels 'The Last Ballad of Damrod' From The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Chicago Launching New 2024 North American Tour

Better Lovers Announce North American Tour

Watch Metallica Rock 'Orion' In Madrid

Creedence Clearwater Revival In The Studio For 'Green River' Anniversary

Sammy Hagar Rocks Beatles Classic In Tribute To Aerosmith

Classics KISS Songs Covered By Co-Writer Bryan Adams

Miss May I Share 15th Anniversary Version of 'Architect' Feat. Currents