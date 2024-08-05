Watch Metallica Rock 'Orion' In Madrid

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of its 1986 instrumental, "Orion", from a July 12 show in Madrid, Spain. The "Master Of Puppets" classic was featured during the first of two events at the city's Metropolitano Stadium as part of the band's ongoing M72 World Tour.
"Orion" was primarily written by Cliff Burton for the group's third studio set; the bassist was tragically killed in the band's bus accident in Sweden while on tour in the fall of 1986.
Metallica is on the road in support of its latest album, "72 Seasons", which was recorded at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA and produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.
The band opened a series of North American shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on August 2. Stream live performance videos of "Orion" and "Cyanide" from the first Madrid event here.
