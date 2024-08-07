Metallica Share Live 'The Unforgiven' Video From Madrid

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "The Unforgiven", from a July 14 show in Madrid, Spain. The second single issued from the group's self-titled record - aka The Black Album - was featured alongside "Wherever I May Roam" and "Enter Sandman" during the second of two events at the city's Metropolitano Stadium.

"Metallica" delivered the band's commercial breakthrough upon its original release as the group's first album to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.

The July 14 show marked the final date of the European leg of the band's M72 World Tour in support of its latest album, "72 Seasons"; the series sees the group play two nights in the same city featuring completely different setlists.

Get more tour info and stream live performance videos of "The Unforgiven" and "The Memory Remains" from the second Madrid show here.

