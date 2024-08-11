Lenny Kravitz Revisits 'Fly' with Quavo

Quavo recruited Lenny Kravitz for a new version the classic track, "FLY." Interscope share: This single offers a fresh take on Lenny Kravitz's iconic 1998 track, enhanced by Quavo's distinctive style and melody. Quavo's lyrics, "Flyest in the room, who Flyer than you? / Flyest in the room, you just past the moon?" are complemented by Kravitz's newly recorded vocals, bringing an electrifying energy to the song.

The accompanying video, directed by Jake Nava, showcases Quavo and Kravitz as a dynamic duo, delivering a captivating performance. Their synergy is palpable, creating an electrifying atmosphere that translates through both the music and visuals. Quavo and Kravitz's collaboration follows their connection earlier this year when Quavo honored Kravitz at the BMC dinner. Kravitz, a four-time Grammy-winning rock icon, is recognized one of the preeminent rock musicians of our time and a multi-hyphenate musician, songwriter, record producer, photographer, activist, designer, actor and philanthropist. He continues make waves in the industry with his latest critically album, *Blue Electric Light*, released earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Quavo released "Tough," a pop-infused track with Lana Del Rey. The song, which explores new musical territories for both artists, has been well-received by major outlets like Rolling Stone, Complex, and Billboard. Currently, "Tough" is holding strong at No. 61 on the Billboard Hot 100. Quavo also made headlines in Atlanta recently when he appeared alongside Vice President Harris at a rally, supporting her stance on gun control and endorsing her run for the presidency. Quavo's new white cognac, White X, created in partnership with Sazerac, makes a cameo in the video upon the brand's nationwide launch. Quavo's latest foray into the spirits industry is just another step for him to become one of music's preeminent entrepreneurs.

