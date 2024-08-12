Pantera To Play Rare Club Show This Week

Pantera will be playing a rare club show this week under the "Cowboys From Hell" banner. The band will be taking the stage at the famed First Avenue in Minneapolis on August 15th.

The current tribute lineup of the band features frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, joined by Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante (playing in place of the late Vinnie Paul) and longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde performing in place of the late Dimebag Darrell.

First Avenue's website lists tickets for just $32 and notes: There is a strict 6 ticket limit. All tickets are NON-TRANSFERABLE. Orders will be delivered via AXS Mobile Delivery, and are redeemable only by the original purchaser via the AXS Mobile App with valid ID. You must download the AXS app to receive your tickets for this event. Your entire party must enter the venue at the same time.

Resale for this event has been completely disabled. All tickets being resold on any platform, AXS or otherwise, are INVALID. Attempts to exceed the ticket limit per customer or household, or to game the system in any way, will result in cancellation of your entire order(s) without notice.

Related Stories

Dimebag Darrell's Blacktooth Beverages Launches With Four Beverages

Pantera Announce Early 2025 European Tour

Pantera Make First UK Performance In Over 20 Years

Pantera Pay Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul's Father Jerry Abbott

News > Pantera