Death Angel Explain Dropping From W.A.S.P. Tour

Death Angel took to social media to explain their surprise departure from the upcoming North American W.A.S.P. tour, where they have been replaced by Armored Saint.
The band shared, "In light of recent events we'd like to set the record straight on a few things. We unfortunately had to drop off of the WASP tour due to various unforeseen circumstances and numerous scheduling conflicts that arose. We are more than appreciative of Blackie Lawless and the entire WASP camp for so graciously giving us the opportunity and wish them a very successful tour.
"Death Angel is commited to giving you the fans, only the very best of what we have to offer and we look forward to getting back to you all very soon. Respectfully, Death Angel"
W.A.S.P. Replace Death Angel With Armored Saint For North American Tour
Swans Deliver 'Los Angeles City Of Death'
Pantera Classic 'Rise' Covered By Volumes In Tribute To Dimebag
Dave Lombardo Returned To Testament (2022 In Review)
New Motley Crue Music Coming 'Very, Very Soon'- The Breakup Song and Jeopardy Hitmaker Greg Kihn Dead At 75- The Killers Kick Off Las Vegas Residency- more
Metallica Expand 'Orion: A Tribute To Cliff Burton'- Gary Clark Jr. To Rock Austin City Limits TV- Soulfly To Headline The Max Cavalera Dynasty Show- more
Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Kacey Musgraves and More For Austin City Limits- Russell Dickerson Gets Reflective With 'Bones The EP'- more
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Quick Flicks: U.K. Subs - The Last Will and Testament of U.K. Subs (DVD + CD)
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Four Report
Road Trip: Special 'I'm Hungry!' Edition
New Motley Crue Music Coming 'Very, Very Soon'
Kings of Leon Launch Can We Please Have Fun tour
Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-1964: Eyes of the Storm Exhibit Announced
The Breakup Song and Jeopardy Hitmaker Greg Kihn Dead At 75
Stryper Share 'When We Were Kings' Video
Watch Bright Eyes' 'Rainbow Overpass' Video
Drowning Pool, A Killer's Confession, Above Snakes and The Failsafe Plot No Authority Tour
Riot Fest 2024 Returning To Douglass Park