Death Angel Explain Dropping From W.A.S.P. Tour

Death Angel took to social media to explain their surprise departure from the upcoming North American W.A.S.P. tour, where they have been replaced by Armored Saint.

The band shared, "In light of recent events we'd like to set the record straight on a few things. We unfortunately had to drop off of the WASP tour due to various unforeseen circumstances and numerous scheduling conflicts that arose. We are more than appreciative of Blackie Lawless and the entire WASP camp for so graciously giving us the opportunity and wish them a very successful tour.

"Death Angel is commited to giving you the fans, only the very best of what we have to offer and we look forward to getting back to you all very soon. Respectfully, Death Angel"

