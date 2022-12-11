Pantera Classic 'Rise' Covered By Volumes In Tribute To Dimebag

Los Angeles rockers Volumes marked the 18th anniversary of Dimebag Derrell's death last week by sharing a cover of the Pantera classic "Rise", from their landmark 'Vulgar Display Of Power' album.
Raad Soudani had this to say, "Members of the band, past and present, have been huge fans of Pantera. However, the inspiration to cover this song came lightly.
"I was at the gym, and Pantera came on shuffle. My thought process was, 'Pantera rules. It would be cool if Volumes covered a song.' Everyone else was down, and we went to work.
"We chose this particular album and song because the album is on its 30th anniversary, and 'Rise' speaks volumes to the culture of the world not only when it was originally written, but even today.
"It also rips. During the mixing process, we wanted to stay true to their sound, while implementing ours."
