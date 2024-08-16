.

Original Great White Frontman Jack Russell Dead At 63

Michael Angulia | 08-16-2024
Original Great White Frontman Jack Russell Dead At 63

A little under a month after announcing his retirement, Original Great White frontman Jack Russell has died at the age on 63, it was revealed late Thursday night (August 15th).

Jack Russell's Great White's official Facebook broke the news to fans with the following message, "With tremendous sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jack Patrick Russell - father, husband, cousin, uncle, and friend.

"Jack passed peacefully in the presence of his wife Heather Ann Russell, son Matthew Hucko, cousin Naomi Breshears Barbor, and dear friends Billy and Cheryl Pawelcik.

"Details of a public memorial will be announced at a later date. Jack is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakeable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive.

"His family asks for privacy at this time. At the request of Jack and his family, please refer to K. L. Doty at [email protected] as a further point of contact on his behalf."

Last month, Russell shared the news that he was retiring from music for health reasons. He shared, To my fans and friends, It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce my retirement from the road. After a recent diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve.

"Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love, and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams. You have made my life a wonder. Love, Jack"

Related Stories
Original Great White Frontman Jack Russell Dead At 63

Original Great White Singer Jack Russell Retiring From Touring

Jack Russell and Tracii Guns Share New Track 'Tell Me Why

News > Jack Russell

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Original Great White Frontman Jack Russell Dead At 63- Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction- more

New Motley Crue Music Coming 'Very, Very Soon'- The Breakup Song and Jeopardy Hitmaker Greg Kihn Dead At 75- The Killers Kick Off Las Vegas Residency- more

Day In Country

Stream Post Malone's Debut Country Album 'F-1 Trillion'- Brantley Gilbert Teams With Justin Moore For 'Dirty Money'- Chase Rice- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago

Quick Flicks: U.K. Subs - The Last Will and Testament of U.K. Subs (DVD + CD)

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Four Report

Road Trip: Special 'I'm Hungry!' Edition

Latest News

Original Great White Frontman Jack Russell Dead At 63

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Live Recruit Stone Temple Pilots' Dean DeLeo For first New Single in 6 Years

Creed Premiere 'Are You Ready?' Video 25 Years Following Song's Release

Don Henley Remasters 'Building The Perfect Beast' For 40th Anniversary

Crobot Seek Bigfoot With 'Nothing' Video

Falling In Reverse Mark Album Release With 'Prequel' Video

Foster The People Return With 'Paradise State of Mind'