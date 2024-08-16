Original Great White Frontman Jack Russell Dead At 63

A little under a month after announcing his retirement, Original Great White frontman Jack Russell has died at the age on 63, it was revealed late Thursday night (August 15th).
Jack Russell's Great White's official Facebook broke the news to fans with the following message, "With tremendous sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jack Patrick Russell - father, husband, cousin, uncle, and friend.
"Jack passed peacefully in the presence of his wife Heather Ann Russell, son Matthew Hucko, cousin Naomi Breshears Barbor, and dear friends Billy and Cheryl Pawelcik.
"Details of a public memorial will be announced at a later date. Jack is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakeable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive.
"His family asks for privacy at this time. At the request of Jack and his family, please refer to K. L. Doty at [email protected] as a further point of contact on his behalf."
Last month, Russell shared the news that he was retiring from music for health reasons. He shared, To my fans and friends, It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce my retirement from the road. After a recent diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve.
"Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love, and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams. You have made my life a wonder. Love, Jack"
