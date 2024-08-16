Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Legendary Black Sabbath frontman and iconic solo artist Ozzy Osbourne has shared his thoughts about his upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist.
SRO sent over the following: Following Ozzy Osbourne's two (2) Grammy Awards in 2023 for "Best Rock Album" (his first-ever win in the category) and "Best Metal Performance" from his hugely successful and critically acclaimed Patient Number 9 album (Epic Records) and a recent #1-charting Active Rock Song "Crack Cocaine"-a collaboration with Billy Morrison and Steve Stevens -he is now setting his sights on the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.
Osbourne has earned a solo induction for his nearly six decade career in music Black Sabbath was inducted in 2006. This honor makes Ozzy one of a handful of artists with multiple inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
"It's still hard to believe I'm about to be a two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," OZZY says. "I'm really looking forward to attending the induction ceremony in Cleveland this October. More importantly, I am so blessed to have had such an incredible career with amazing fans who have stuck by me through thick and thin over the years."
The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will be seen live on Saturday, October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The 2024 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.
