08-18-2024
The Arcada Theatre in in St. Charles, IL have announced that they members of Jack Russell's Great White will be playing a special tribute concert to the late singer next Friday, August 23rd. Russell died earlier this week at the age of 63.

The venue shared via Facebook, "Jack Russell's Great White was originally scheduled to appear with headliner Vixen, but Jack's illness caused him to back out of the show just two weeks before. Jack Russell's Great White Band will still perform the show under its new name, Once Bitten, enlisting the powerful vocals of Terry Iliois, former Great White frontman.

"President and CEO Ron Onesti said that Jack would have wanted the show to go on and that this tribute is a fitting way to honor his musical legacy. Additionally, the release of Jack Russell's autobiography, 'The True Tale of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative,' was planned to coincide with the concert. K.L. Doty, the author and 'Official Jack Russell Family Spokesperson,' will still attend to discuss her book and share stories about Jack.

"'This is another sad day in Rock and Roll,' said Arcada President and CEO Ron Onesti. 'Jack would have wanted the show to go on, what better way to honor his musical life than with a salute by his own bandmates?'

"Vixen will close the night with a performance of their greatest hits. 'I know this will be an emotional evening for all rockers present, including the girls from Vixen. I am sure they shared many co-bills with Jack and his band. Thanks to Vixen for being a part of this,' said Onesti.

Jack Russell Tribute Concert Announced

