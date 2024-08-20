Foreigner Stream Previously Unreleased Lou Gramm Track 'Turning Back Time'

Foreigner have shared a previous unreleased song "Turning Back The Time", featuring vocalist Lou Gramm and co-founder Mick Jones. The song is the title track to a new compilation that is being issued to celebrate the band's long-overdue induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this fall.
Rhino will be releasing the new collection on October 4th in various formats including digitally, as a 2-LP vinyl and a CD package. Mick Jones had this to say, "Foreigner's membership in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is a priceless highlight of my career...
" I hope that this collection of the songs that brought us here, along with some later recordings that light our way forward, will mean as much to all who listen to them as they do to me."
Turning Back The Time - 2-LP Track Listing:
LP One: Side One
1. "Feels Like The First Time"
2. "Cold As Ice"
3. "Long, Long Way From Home"
4. "Hot Blooded"
5. "Double Vision"
Side Two
1. "Dirty White Boy"
2. "Head Games"
3. "Urgent"
4. "Waiting For A Girl Like You"
LP Two: Side One
1. "Juke Box Hero"
2. "Girl On The Moon"
3. "I Want To Know What Love Is"
4. "That Was Yesterday"
Side Two
1. "Say You Will"
2. "Can't Slow Down"
3. "When It Comes To Love"
4. "The Flame Still Burns"
5. "Turning Back The Time"
Turning Back The Time CD Track Listing:
1. "Feels Like The First Time"
2. "Cold As Ice"
3. "Long, Long Way From Home"
4. "Hot Blooded"
5. "Double Vision"
6. "Dirty White Boy"
7. "Head Games"
8. "Urgent"
9. "Waiting For A Girl Like You"
10. "Juke Box Hero"
11. "Girl On The Moon"
12. "I Want To Know What Love Is"
13. "That Was Yesterday"
14. "Say You Will"
15. "Can't Slow Down"
16. "When It Comes To Love"
17. "The Flame Still Burns"
18. "Turning Back The Time"
