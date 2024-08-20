Metallica Stream 360 Degree Video Of Fuel From First Foxborough Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming 360-degree video of a performance of its 1997 classic, "Fuel", from the first of two shows in Foxborough, MA. Joining Metallica at the first of two shows in the city were Pantera and Mammoth WVH.

The August 2 event at Gillette Stadium marked the opening night of the summer North American leg of the band's M72 World Tour in support of the "72 Seasons" album.

"Fuel" was the opening track and third single from Metallica's "Reload" album, which delivered the California outfit its third straight No. 1 on the US Billboard 200, following 1991's self-titled record (aka The Black Album), and 1996's "Load."

The group is also sharing video of two other songs from the Foxborough show; watch those and the 360-degree footage of "Fuel" here.

