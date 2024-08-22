Helmet And Local H Cancel U.S. Tour

Helmet took to social media to share the sad news with U.S. fans that they have been forced to cancel their planned American tour with Local H due to low ticket sales and financial concerns.
The band shared the following update with fans via Facebook on Wednesday (August 21st), "Helmet regrets to announce we are having to cancel the upcoming US tour with Local H.
"The cancellation is caused by a mix of significant financial concerns and lower than expected ticket sales which is a common problem for many artists this year. We look forward to getting back out on the road in 2025. In the meantime our European Tour this November goes ahead as planned."
Page Hamilton added, "As much as we'd love to be getting back out on the road and playing, this one was not lining up well for us. We're excited about our upcoming November/December European tour which is looking great and we will reconvene in 2025 for more US dates."
As they mentioned in their post, their European tour is set to kick off on November 15th in Prague. See the dates below:
11/15 Futurum Prague, CZ
11/17 Hybrydy Warsaw, PL
11/18 Blue Note Poznan, PL
11/20 Astra Berlin, DE
11/21 Loppen Copenhagen, DK
11/22 Markthalle Hamburg, DE
11/23 AJZ Chemnitz, DE
11/25 Reflektor Liege, BE
11/26 Handelsbeurs Gent, BE
11/27 Het Depot Leuven, BE
11/28 Matrix Bochum, DE
11/29 Das Bett Frankfurt, DE
11/30 PTR/Undertown Geneva, CH
12/1 Dynamo Zurich, CH
12/2 Szene Vienna, AT
12/3 Analog Music Hall Budapest, HU
12/5 Locomotivclub Bologna, IT
12/7 La Poudriere Belfort, FR
12/8 Patronaat Haarlem, NL
12/10 Electric Ballroom London, GB
