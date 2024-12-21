Helmet Digitally Release Move On Featuring Bowie, Beatles, BOC Covers

Helmet have digitally released "Move On" a project that features their covers of classics from David Bowie, Wire, The Beatles and Blue Oyster Cult, as well as three live tracks.

"Move On" was originally released in 2021 as a special set of 7 inch vinyl singles, but has now been made available via digital retailers and streaming services. Each disc featured a cover on side A with the live tracks as side B, except the title track that had a song called "More Bad News" on the b-side.

The collection arrives as the band prepares to launch the North American leg of their "Betty 30th Anniversary Tour" that will feature support from Slamosa and War On Women.

02/19 Fort Worth, TX - Tulips FTW

02/22 Houston, TX - Scout Bar

02/23 Austin, TX - Mohawk

02/25 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

02/27 Pomona, CA - The Glass House

02/28 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

03/01 Oakland, CA - Crybaby

03/02 Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

03/04 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

03/05 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

03/06 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

03/08 Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

03/09 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

03/10 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

03/11 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

03/12 Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

03/14 Columbus, OH - Skully's

03/15 Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co

03/16 Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag

03/17 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

03/18 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

03/20 Boston, MA - The Paradise Rock Club

03/21 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/22 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *

03/23 Washington, DC - Union Stage *

* no War On Women

