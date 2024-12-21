Helmet Digitally Release Move On Featuring Bowie, Beatles, BOC Covers

Helmet have digitally released "Move On" a project that features their covers of classics from David Bowie, Wire, The Beatles and Blue Oyster Cult, as well as three live tracks.
"Move On" was originally released in 2021 as a special set of 7 inch vinyl singles, but has now been made available via digital retailers and streaming services. Each disc featured a cover on side A with the live tracks as side B, except the title track that had a song called "More Bad News" on the b-side.
The collection arrives as the band prepares to launch the North American leg of their "Betty 30th Anniversary Tour" that will feature support from Slamosa and War On Women.
02/19 Fort Worth, TX - Tulips FTW
02/22 Houston, TX - Scout Bar
02/23 Austin, TX - Mohawk
02/25 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
02/27 Pomona, CA - The Glass House
02/28 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
03/01 Oakland, CA - Crybaby
03/02 Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
03/04 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
03/05 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
03/06 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club
03/08 Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
03/09 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
03/10 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
03/11 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
03/12 Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
03/14 Columbus, OH - Skully's
03/15 Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co
03/16 Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag
03/17 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
03/18 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
03/20 Boston, MA - The Paradise Rock Club
03/21 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/22 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *
03/23 Washington, DC - Union Stage *
* no War On Women
