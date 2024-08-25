Babylon A.D. Declare 'Sometimes Love Is Hell'

Babylon A.D. have released a music video for their brand new single "Sometimes Love Is Hell" which comes from the band's new studio album "Rome Wasn't Built In A Day".
Frontman Derek Davis had this to say, "'Sometimes Love Is Hell' is the universal love story of every man and woman that have ever lived since the days of Adam and Eve. Love always starts out peaches and cream and then the daily grind of everyday life sets in and the beautiful movie that began with two people joining their souls together slowly becomes a struggle for what they once had.
"Can you get back to the beginning? Will you make it to the end? How strong is the bond that has been forged? Can you survive the struggle and stay in the fight to be with the one you love Forever?
"This is what the song is about. It's every man and woman's journey of hope, desperation, desire and the truth that, "Sometimes Love Is Hell! But it can be Heaven Too! It's how bad do you want it!"
Babylon A.D. Reveal 'Rome Wasn't Built In A Day' Video
Watch Babylon A.D.'s 'Wrecking Machine' Video
Singled Out: Eric Knight's Out Of This World
Babylon A.D. Announce New Album 'Rome Wasn't Built In A Day'
Steve Perry Opens Up About Why He Quit Journey- Linkin Park Tease Fans With Mysterious Countdown Clock- more
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Injured In Explosion- Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel All 2024 Dates Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery- more
Kenny Chesney Has 5 Guests At Record Setting Gillette Stadium Concert- Miranda Lambert Surprise Austin Show- more
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Let the Dance Begin! Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Steve Perry Opens Up About Why He Quit Journey
Linkin Park Tease Fans With Mysterious Countdown Clock
Pixies Stream New Song 'Oyster Beds'
The White Buffalo Shares Trailer For His First Live Album
Samantha Fish Shares 'Better Be Lonely' Live Video
Hear Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors' New Song 'Easy Together'
Babylon A.D. Declare 'Sometimes Love Is Hell'
Singled Out: Tremendous' Innocent Soho