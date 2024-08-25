Babylon A.D. Declare 'Sometimes Love Is Hell'

Babylon A.D. have released a music video for their brand new single "Sometimes Love Is Hell" which comes from the band's new studio album "Rome Wasn't Built In A Day".

Frontman Derek Davis had this to say, "'Sometimes Love Is Hell' is the universal love story of every man and woman that have ever lived since the days of Adam and Eve. Love always starts out peaches and cream and then the daily grind of everyday life sets in and the beautiful movie that began with two people joining their souls together slowly becomes a struggle for what they once had.

"Can you get back to the beginning? Will you make it to the end? How strong is the bond that has been forged? Can you survive the struggle and stay in the fight to be with the one you love Forever?

"This is what the song is about. It's every man and woman's journey of hope, desperation, desire and the truth that, "Sometimes Love Is Hell! But it can be Heaven Too! It's how bad do you want it!"

