Linkin Park are teasing fans with the launch of a mysterious countdown clock on their official website and social media accounts that will reach zero this coming Wednesday, August 28th at 11AM Pacific.
Interestingly enough, the Welcome To Rockville Instagram account reportedly also launched a 'reel' video that is also counting down to 100, according to online posts (was not on the account at press time), leaving open the speculation that the group may reform to perform at the festival.
Next year's festival is scheduled to take place next May 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th in Daytona Beach, FL at the Daytona International Speedway and is billed as North America's Largest Rock Festival.
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Expands Post Traumatic For Deluxe Vinyl Re-Issue
Linkin Park Top Hard Rock And Vinyl Albums Charts With Papercuts
Linkin Park Stream Visualizer For Rarity 'QWERTY' As Papercuts Arrives
Metallica and Linkin Park Win Rock Awards At iHeartRadio Music Awards
Steve Perry Opens Up About Why He Quit Journey- Linkin Park Tease Fans With Mysterious Countdown Clock- more
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Injured In Explosion- Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel All 2024 Dates Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery- more
Kenny Chesney Has 5 Guests At Record Setting Gillette Stadium Concert- Miranda Lambert Surprise Austin Show- more
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Let the Dance Begin! Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Steve Perry Opens Up About Why He Quit Journey
Linkin Park Tease Fans With Mysterious Countdown Clock
Pixies Stream New Song 'Oyster Beds'
The White Buffalo Shares Trailer For His First Live Album
Samantha Fish Shares 'Better Be Lonely' Live Video
Hear Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors' New Song 'Easy Together'
Babylon A.D. Declare 'Sometimes Love Is Hell'
Singled Out: Tremendous' Innocent Soho