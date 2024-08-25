Linkin Park Tease Fans With Mysterious Countdown Clock

Linkin Park are teasing fans with the launch of a mysterious countdown clock on their official website and social media accounts that will reach zero this coming Wednesday, August 28th at 11AM Pacific.

Interestingly enough, the Welcome To Rockville Instagram account reportedly also launched a 'reel' video that is also counting down to 100, according to online posts (was not on the account at press time), leaving open the speculation that the group may reform to perform at the festival.

Next year's festival is scheduled to take place next May 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th in Daytona Beach, FL at the Daytona International Speedway and is billed as North America's Largest Rock Festival.

