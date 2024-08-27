.

Def Leppard Share Video Of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Visit

Bruce Henne | 08-27-2024
Def Leppard Share Video Of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Visit

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing video of a recent visit to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, OH while on tour with Journey across North America. The band - who were inducted into the Rock Hall in 2019 - made the trek while in between shows on the summer run.

"Got to enjoy a day off at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when we were in Cleveland," says the group. "Come along as we take a look through Rock history, those who paved the way for us, and some of our own memorabilia."

As part of the 34th annual induction event, Def Leppard was recognized alongside fellow honorees Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies during a ceremony in New York.

Def Leppard and Journey will continue the summer series this week; get show details and watch video of the Rock Hall visit here.

