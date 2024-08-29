Edward Van Halen Tonechaser Book Arrives

(hennemusic) Legendary rock journalist Steve Rosen has released the long-awaited third edition of "Tonechaser - Understanding Edward: My 26-Year Journey with Edward Van Halen."

The project shares the writer's personal and intimate history with the guitarist, which began in 1977 - before the release of Van Halen's debut album. While Edward was rewriting guitar history, Rosen became a close and trusted ally of the rocker; among his published works are three lead features for Guitar World magazine that are recognized as pivotal pieces on the iconic guitarist.

"There is no other book on Edward out there like mine," says Rosen. "I had a front-row seat to his life and he told me things he never told another journalist. I wanted to write as honest and as insightful a book as I possible could and I believe I've done that. I wrote about spending time in my Hollywood Hills pad while Edward noodled on guitar; attending NAMM Shows with him; introducing him to Ritchie Blackmore, Billy Gibbons and Les Paul; buying a set of guitar strings for him; jamming with him; and getting high with him."

Through the years, Van Halen famously tinkered with his equipment - from guitars to amplifiers, effects, and more - in an attempt to translate and communicate the sounds he heard in his head.

"I chose that title, Tonechaser, because Edward once described himself in that way," Rosen explains. "I thought it was such a beautiful, fragile, and poignant word for him to use in his pursuit of the ever-elusive Brown Sound." Read more insight from Rosen and get details on "Tonechaser" here

