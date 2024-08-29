Slipknot's Sid Wilson opened up about his recently hospitalization after he suffered major burns in an explosion on his Iowa farm last week and his recovery from the injuries.. to Fox News about his recovery after suffering severe burns in a bonfire explosion last week.
"My whole right arm is bandaged up, half of my left arm," Wilson told Fox News. "My face is basically melted from nose down. But the swelling's gone down, and they said the face is kind of amazing that it's regenerative, it happens real fast, seems to heal quickly. I've had better days, I guess, but I'm alive, so I'm doing good."
The injuries came from explosion of a bonfire at his farm in Iowa that he shares with girlfriend Kelly Osbourne and young son Sidney. As we reported last week, Wilson shared a video from the hospital via Instagram and told fans, "Hi, everybody, I had an explosion in my face. I'm okay, I'm gonna be okay, but I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms. I'm singed everywhere. Eyebrows are singed. My mouth is blistered. My arms [are] pretty bad. Both of my arms."
Kelly shared also shared an Instagram update about the incident and shared, "This is why you don't f*** with burn piles. He literally set himself on fire, exploded everything."
Slipknot reassured fans that Sid would appear with the band on September 1st at the Rocklahoma Festival, "Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body. He's recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon."
Slipknot's Sid Wilson Details Injuries Suffered In Explosion
