Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classics From Chicago

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of a pair of classic tracks from their 1991 record, aka The Black Album, during the first of two recent shows in Chicago, IL.
The band delivered "Nothing Else Matters" and "Sad But True" at the city's Soldier Field on August 9, their third North American date of the summer following the recent conclusion of an extensive European run.
"Metallica" delivered the band's commercial breakthrough upon its original release as the group's first album to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.
The summer series - part of Metallica's M72 World Tour in support of the "72 Seasons" album - wrapped up in Seattle, WA on September 1; the group will next play four nights in Mexico City later this month. Stream video of both 1991 tracks live from Chicago here.
