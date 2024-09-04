(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of a pair of classic songs from their 1984 album, "Ride The Lightning", from the second of two recent shows in Chicago, IL.
The band can be seen performing "Fight Fire With Fire" and "The Call Of Ktulu" at the city's Soldier Field on August 11, while the event also featured "For Whom The Bell Tolls" and the record's title track as part of a 16-song performance.
Metallica is on the road in support of its latest album, "72 Seasons", which was recorded at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA and produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.
Following the recent conclusion of a summer series of North American dates, Metallica will next be seen playing four nights in Mexico City later this month. Stream live footage of the 1984 classics from Chicago here.
Metallica Reveal Previously Unseen Cliff Burton Photos Via '(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth' Video
Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classics From Chicago
Metallica Stream 'Wherever I May Roam' From Second Foxborough Concert
Metallica And Carhartt Team Up to Support Skilled Trades Education
Queen's Brian May Recovering From Stroke- Last Song Eddie Van Halen Composed Previewed By Alex- Metallica Reveal Previously Unseen Cliff Burton Photos- more
The Cure's Roger O'Donnell Was Diagnosed With Lymphoma- Historic Iron Maiden Venue Up For Emergency Sale- more
Brooke Eden Releases The New Theme Song For SEC Nation- Kenny Chesney Says Goodbye To Sun Goes Down Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Pearl Jam Rock Wrigley Field
What's Doing with System of a Down Bassist Shavo Odadjian? A Lot!
On The Record: Styx and Foreigner- Michael Hutchence- The Dalai Lama- More
The Avett Brothers: A Family Affair
Queen's Brian May Recovering From Stroke
Neil Young and Stephen Stills Lead Harvest Moon Concert Lineup
Metallica Stream Ride The Lightning Classics From Second Chicago Concert
The Offspring Top Another Chart With 'Make It All Right'
Johnny Marr + the Healers Stream Previously Unheard 'The Way That It Was'
TV on the Radio Expand 'Desperate Youth, Bloodthirsty' For 20th Anniversary
Peter Hook & The Light Confirmed For 2025 Rebellion Festival
Watch God Is An Astronaut's 'Odyssey' Video