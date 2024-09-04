Metallica Stream Ride The Lightning Classics From Second Chicago Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of a pair of classic songs from their 1984 album, "Ride The Lightning", from the second of two recent shows in Chicago, IL.

The band can be seen performing "Fight Fire With Fire" and "The Call Of Ktulu" at the city's Soldier Field on August 11, while the event also featured "For Whom The Bell Tolls" and the record's title track as part of a 16-song performance.

Metallica is on the road in support of its latest album, "72 Seasons", which was recorded at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA and produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

Following the recent conclusion of a summer series of North American dates, Metallica will next be seen playing four nights in Mexico City later this month. Stream live footage of the 1984 classics from Chicago here.

